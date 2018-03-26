PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.03 Million in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FS Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FS Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FS Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 714,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Investment alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 15,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $123,321.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 218,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,555 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Investment Co. (NYSE FSIC) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 253,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FS Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,756.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.33%.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/139400-shares-in-fs-investment-co-fsic-acquired-by-pvg-asset-management-corp-updated.html.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.