18,325 Shares in Trio-Tech International (TRT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN TRT) opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trio-Tech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International (Trio-Tech) is engaged in providing third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services primarily through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The Company operates its business in four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution and Real Estate. The Company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

