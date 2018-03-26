22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,036,154 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 10,127,860 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,219,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 2,113,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,747. The firm has a market cap of $316.82, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.25. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 432,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 184,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a plant biotechnology company. The Company is focused on technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It is engaged in various activities, including research and development of less harmful or modified risk tobacco products and tobacco plant varieties; development of X-22, a smoking cessation aid consisting of very low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes; manufacture, marketing and distribution of its RED SUN and MAGIC cigarettes; production of SPECTRUM research cigarettes for the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA); contract manufacturing of third-party branded tobacco products, and research and development of plant varieties of hemp/cannabis, such as plants with low to no amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), plants with high levels of cannabidiol (CBD), and other non-THC cannabinoids.

