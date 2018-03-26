Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,614 Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Bank of America cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.35. 193,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,328. The company has a market capitalization of $20,032.08, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $125.66 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

