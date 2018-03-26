$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.88 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,283,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 209,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $256,598.69, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/4-77-billion-in-sales-expected-for-visa-inc-v-this-quarter-updated.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.