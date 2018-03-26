$42.87 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $42.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.61 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $40.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $42.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.60 million to $187.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $201.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,628. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $631.36, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $35,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC. Peoples Investment Company has one subsidiary, Peoples Capital Corporation.

