$56.54 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $56.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $58.08 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $27.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $56.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $438.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 81.11% and a return on equity of 53.35%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee D. Gala bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $407,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,399,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,737 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,745 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,065,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 743,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,306. The company has a market cap of $1,917.67, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.02. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

