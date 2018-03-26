Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,791 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,477.78.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at $1,495.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $833.50 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $724,011.38, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

