58,744 Shares in Eclipse Resources (ECR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,987,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 949,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 485,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 398,046 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,227,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii bought 37,823,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $92,289,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE ECR) opened at $1.31 on Monday. Eclipse Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECR. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price target on Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice raised Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/58744-shares-in-eclipse-resources-ecr-purchased-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.