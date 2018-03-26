62,247 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 47,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $6,766.35, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 112.58%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

