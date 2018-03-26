7,121 Shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 480,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ RVNC) opened at $29.35 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.11, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $105,846.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $857,504.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,947. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

