$727.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $727.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $723.10 million. Ciena posted sales of $707.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $727.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $43,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

CIEN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,313. The company has a market cap of $3,680.15, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/727-85-million-in-sales-expected-for-ciena-co-cien-this-quarter.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.