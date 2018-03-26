7,915 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.30.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) opened at $566.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,439.79, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.44 and a 52 week high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

