9,300 Shares in Popular Inc (BPOP) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ BPOP) opened at $41.08 on Monday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $4,197.82, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Popular had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $473.35 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on shares of Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Popular from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

