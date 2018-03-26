Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSJM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 63,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter.

Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA BSJM) opened at $24.41 on Monday. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.59.

WARNING: “Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSJM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/9558-shares-in-claymore-exchange-traded-fund-trust-bsjm-purchased-by-aspen-investment-management-inc-updated.html.

