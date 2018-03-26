Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Decreased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,437 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $110,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,977,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,075,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc (ACN) traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,669. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,608.22, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $226,944.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,560.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,249 shares of company stock valued at $18,106,228 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

