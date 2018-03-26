Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3376715694451 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 321,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/adamis-pharmaceuticals-admp-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.