adToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. adToken has a market cap of $18.62 million and $1.98 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and EtherDelta. In the last week, adToken has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00713403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00142129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00184711 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

