AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (FLRT) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (FLRT) remained flat at $$49.13 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

