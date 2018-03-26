Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1,351.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037520 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,517,948 coins. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertisin with a decentralized blockchain based system that will empower website administators and allow users to support content they enjoy by chosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adzcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.