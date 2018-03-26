Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 140,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,619. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/aeglea-bio-therapeutics-inc-agle-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-54-per-share-updated.html.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in the development of enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism (IEM) and cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104. Its lead product candidate, AEB1102, is engineered to degrade the amino acid arginine and is being developed to treat over two extremes of arginine metabolism, including arginine excess in patients with Arginase I deficiency, an IEM, as well as some cancers, which have shown to have a metabolic dependence on arginine.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.