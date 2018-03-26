AerCap (NYSE:AER) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News articles about AerCap (NYSE:AER) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2723755850638 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. AerCap has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $7,829.69, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AerCap (NYSE:AER) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/aercap-aer-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.