AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGCO were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in AGCO by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in AGCO by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,567 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $173,837.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $268,581 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO) opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,953.64, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AGCO’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AGCO from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/agco-co-agco-shares-sold-by-caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec-updated.html.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.