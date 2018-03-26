AGNC Investment (AGNC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGNC Investment earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3020200013933 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,317.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.32 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/agnc-investment-agnc-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.