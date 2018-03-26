Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ AKAM) opened at $70.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,934.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $417.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

