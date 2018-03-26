Akers Biosciences (AKER) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akers Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.0308416742571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 18,908,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617,521. The company has a market cap of $20.26, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.99. Akers Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akers Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companys marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

