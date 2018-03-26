Steven Denbaars Sells 20,254 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 20,254 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $124,157.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ AKTS) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. 70,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,582. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones.

