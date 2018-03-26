Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8678841661938 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $107.15, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,678.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,754 shares of company stock valued at $231,071. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/alaska-communications-systems-group-alsk-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-31-updated.html.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.