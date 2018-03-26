Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcatel Lucent earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.592861231225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,458. The company has a market cap of $10,150.00, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 2.05. Alcatel Lucent has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

About Alcatel Lucent

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups.

