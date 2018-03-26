Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.79. 665,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,258. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of C$523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$529.23 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC) is a Canada-based company engaged in owning and operating a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. APUC’s operations are organized across three business units consisting of Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.