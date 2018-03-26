Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News articles about Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua Biomedical earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.9347208003713 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALQA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ ALQA) remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,003. Alliqua Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

