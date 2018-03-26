Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Price

News stories about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1208782275629 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ally Financial (ALLY) traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.68. 2,513,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11,277.97, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

