Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ALNY stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,414. The firm has a market cap of $13,787.75, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul Schimmel sold 27,823 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,173,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,097,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,144 shares of company stock valued at $32,253,462 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

