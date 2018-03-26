WSP Global (WSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.25.

WSP Global stock opened at C$57.56 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,160.00, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

