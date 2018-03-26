Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Share Price

News articles about American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Electric Power earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7118355773317 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of American Electric Power (NYSE AEP) traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,922. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32,664.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.25 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

