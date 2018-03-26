American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) EVP Sells $857,692.20 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $857,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 877,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,321. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2,661.35, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,547,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 846,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 435,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 344,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. UBS began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

