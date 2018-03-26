AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,260,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,604 shares of company stock worth $5,976,638. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 129,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7,989.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 719,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,303. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18,201.41, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

