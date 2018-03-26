Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 30195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of analysts have commented on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,420,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,120,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,560 shares of company stock valued at $979,883. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 62.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

