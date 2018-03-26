Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) opened at $85.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26,066.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

