Anadarko Petroleum (APC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC):

3/19/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Anadarko Petroleum's gain was higher than the industry it belongs to. The company’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. The modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

2/21/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Anadarko Petroleum's gain was higher than the industry it belongs to. The company’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. The modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

2/16/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Anadarko Petroleum's gain was higher than the industry it belongs to. Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings and revenues were higher than expectations in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher oil sales revenues. The company’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. The modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

2/14/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Anadarko Petroleum's gain was higher than the industry it belongs to. Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings and revenues were higher than expectations in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher oil sales revenues. The company’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. The modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

2/11/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

2/6/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/29/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/18/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,166.47, a PE ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.46%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

