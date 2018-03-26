Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) will post $8.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.01 billion. United Continental reported sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.98 billion to $40.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.52 billion to $42.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Continental from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. 4,562,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,881. The stock has a market cap of $20,179.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. United Continental has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

United Continental declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

