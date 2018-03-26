Analysts Expect Oshkosh Corp (OSK) to Post $1.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Oshkosh posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE OSK) traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. 579,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,799. The company has a market cap of $5,919.18, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $130,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Kenne sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $96,360.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,485,000 after acquiring an additional 736,440 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,742,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,765,000 after acquiring an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,006,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

