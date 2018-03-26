Analysts Expect TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Brokerages expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to post $216.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.30 million to $218.94 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $198.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $216.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $851.40 million to $865.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $917.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $851.40 million to $944.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 195,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,470. The company has a market capitalization of $3,274.38, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.54. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $120.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 27,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,113,146.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 44,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $2,063,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,126 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $3,573,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

