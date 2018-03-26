Analysts Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $264.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.99 million to $282.83 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $303.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $264.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9,203.92, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Voya Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $753,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 202.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,435,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,727,000 after purchasing an additional 323,678 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

