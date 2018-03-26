Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB):

3/16/2018 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, Williams Companies' large-scale value-creating projects position it for strong returns even in a low commodity price environment. In particular, increased energy growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues as well as solidify its credit profile. An attractive dividend growth and strong, sustainable coverage are other positives in the Williams story. However, we believe that the termination of the Energy Transfer merger deal was a big blow to the company. Williams’ high debt levels and continued hurdles in its Constitutional Pipeline Project have also been major concerns. Considering these factors, we take a cautious stance on WMB stock.”

3/9/2018 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/8/2018 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, Williams Companies' midstream properties and large-scale value-creating projects position it for strong returns. In particular, increased energy growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues as well as solidify its credit profile. An attractive dividend growth and strong, sustainable coverage are other positives in the Williams story. However, we are concerned of the constant regulatory setbacks which Constitutional Pipeline Project has been suffering from. We also need to factor the company’s high debt load and low return on equity. As such, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

3/2/2018 – Williams Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/1/2018 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2018 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Concerned with Williams Companies’ high debt burden and regulatory setbacks suffered by its Constitution Pipeline project, we are downgrading our investment thesis from ‘Hold’ to ‘Sell’. WMB’s high leverage of over 71% restricts the financial flexibility of the firm to tap on growth opportunities. Further, Constitution Pipeline has been denied water permit by both New York DEC and FERC due to environmental reasons, crushing WMB's hopes to make the project operational till 2019. This has diluted the near-term earnings outlook. As it is, weaker- than-expected earnings in the last three quarters are likely to dampen investors’ confidence. The termination of the Energy Transfer deal has also been a big blow to the firm. We also need to factor the WMB’s low ROE and extensive exposure to natural gas, which translates into uncertain near-term outlook for the company. Hence we view WMB as a risky bet.”

1/29/2018 – Williams Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 10,857,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,811. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,511.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,114.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

