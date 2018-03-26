Analysts Set $63.25 Price Target for ARMO BioSciences (ARMO)

Shares of ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $63.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ARMO BioSciences an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMO BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARMO BioSciences (ARMO) traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,612. ARMO BioSciences has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $57.19.

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO Biosciences, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis and inflammation. The Company’s platform molecule AM0010 is a pegylated form of recombinant human IL-10, which has immune stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation and survival of intratumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in cancer patients.

