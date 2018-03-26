Analysts Set Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Target Price at $30.33

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBPX. SunTrust Banks cut Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Continental Building Products from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Continental Building Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Continental Building Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CBPX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,852. The stock has a market cap of $1,005.30, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.20. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 12.23%. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

