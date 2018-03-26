Analysts Set Expedia Inc (EXPE) Price Target at $142.82

Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho began coverage on Expedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered Expedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $16,110.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Expedia’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Expedia will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $370,406,000 after purchasing an additional 535,874 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,490,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,115,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $304,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,698,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $244,464,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $184,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

