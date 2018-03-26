Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (GXI) PT at $69.85

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.85 ($86.24).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.70 ($108.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €66.70 ($82.35). The company had a trading volume of 83,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market cap of $2,100.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a one year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

