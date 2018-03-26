Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 72,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1,486.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,195 shares of company stock valued at $819,746. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/analysts-set-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-target-price-at-48-50.html.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.